The Monkees bassist and singer Peter Tork died Thursday, according to his sister and bandmates. He was 77.
“It is with beyond-heavy and broken hearts that we share the devastating news that our friend, mentor, teacher, and amazing soul, Peter Tork, has passed from this world,” read a statement on Tork's official Facebook account. "Please know that Peter was extremely appreciative of you, his Torkees, and one of his deepest joys was to be out in front of you, playing his music, and seeing you enjoy what he had to share."
The statement is attributed to “the team of Peter’s friends, family and colleagues” who maintained his social media presence.
Click here for local arts and entertainment updates.
There are no words right now...heart broken over the loss of my Monkee brother, Peter Tork. #petertork #themonkees @TorkTweet pic.twitter.com/C8SwoA8pEV— Micky Dolenz (@TheMickyDolenz1) February 21, 2019