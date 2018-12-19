Colorado Springs Police Chief Pete Carey will return to his roots at the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office after he retires from the police department in February, Sheriff Bill Elder said Wednesday in a news release.
Carey announced his retirement late last month after 34 years with the department. His career began at the Sheriff’s Office in 1982, where he worked for two years before joining the police force.
Carey’s stint as chief officially ends Feb. 1. Ten days later, he'll take over for Undersheriff Joe Breister, Elder said.
“I am humbled to be given the opportunity to join the best Sheriff’s Office in Colorado,” Carey said in Elder’s release. “I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve our community and look forward to working with Sheriff Bill Elder and the men and women of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.”
Breister will officially retire March 29 after 31 years with the Sheriff’s Office.
“It has been an amazing journey to this point, one that I would not have traded for anything,” Breister said in his resignation letter.
He also thanked the community, saying it cares for, supports and respects the law enforcement community.
“I wish you and the entire Sheriff’s Office nothing but the best moving forward,” Breister said.
Carey is married and has four children. Mayor John Suthers said the city will launch a national search for the next chief. Carey’s salary this year was $187,354.
Information on Breister’s salary and Carey’s future salary at the sheriff’s office was not immediately available.
This story will be updated.