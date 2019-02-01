Although Pete Carey isn't going far — moving a few blocks west to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office — his last day as Colorado Springs police chief was an emotional farewell.
"I don't have any regrets about the career I chose," Carey said during his retirement ceremony Friday at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs. "It's been the greatest honor of my professional life to serve the Colorado Springs Police Department."
Carey was with the department for 34 years, the last seven as chief.
His retirement will be brief.
On Feb. 11, he'll put on a different uniform as El Paso County undersheriff. Carey began his law enforcement career with the Sheriff's Office in 1982.
Deputy Chief Vince Niski will head the Police Department until a new chief is named, which could be later this month. The pool of 64 applicants has been narrowed down to five finalists, city spokeswoman Jamie Fabos said Friday.
Interviews with the candidates, some internal, are being scheduled and a new chief could be on the job in March or April, Fabos said.
Mayor John Suthers praised Carey for "leaving the department in a very good place."
As Chief, Carey fought for better pay for his officers and the City Council this year complied, allotting $9.9 million to increase pay for police, firefighters and civilian employees. He fought to hire "badly needed" officers, and the city pledged to add 120 of them over the next few years, Suthers said.
A recent community survey also found that residents are mostly satisfied with the Police Department's performance.
But mentioned most often was the partnerships Carey helped forge between area law enforcement, the Fire Department, Fort Carson and numerous other community groups.
"You don't see partnership in public safety in every city," Fire Chief Ted Collas said. He thanked Carey for "just doing it right, here in Colorado Springs."