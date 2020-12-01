Keeping a furry friend is going to cost a bit more during the upcoming year as animal licensing fees are set to increase for the first time since 2011, the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region announced.
Purchasing a pet license is required for many El Paso County cities including Colorado Springs, Manitou, Monument, Fountain, and other parts of county. Those regions will see a $5 increase to pet licenses across the board whether its for a 1-year license or 3-year license for a fixed or unfixed cat or dog, the agency said. Although senior discounts are still available.
A one year license for a fixed cat or dog is will be $20 dollars in 2021 instead of $15 while an unfixed animal will now cost $35 instead of $30. As for 3-year licenses, they will cost $40 for a fixed animal and $75 for an unfixed animal.
"The increase to animal licensing, permit, and registration fees is intended to partially fund increased animal law enforcement costs as well as fully fund the cost of inspections associated with animal permits that require property inspection," Gretchen Pressley, the Human Society's spokeswoman wrote in an email to The Gazette.
The Human Society said licensing helps give pets a better chance of being returned by Animal Law Enforcement in the field without an animal having to go to a shelter, and helps the process of returning a pet go faster. Plus, since all licensed animals must have current rabies vaccinations, licenses help prevent the spread of rabies in the community, the agency said.
People who adopt a pet from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region get a 1-year pet license in the adoption package, but pet owners must make sure to update the license when the year ends, the Human Society advised.