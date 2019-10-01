The death of a 39-year-old Cañon City man over the weekend is now a murder investigation, and police are asking for the public's help finding two persons of interest.
Madison Blackburn and Luciano Pogorzelski have not been named suspects at this time, but Cañon City police do believe they had contact with the victim, Richard Fay, before he died.
Fay was found dead around 9:30 Saturday night in the front yard of a house in the 600 block of Spruce Court. Officers discovered his body while investigating reports of shots fired in the area.
Blackburn and Pogorzelski were last seen driving a dark gray 2005-model Audi with Tennessee plate 9M1-1V7.