Despite Letecia Stauch’s personal information on her social media profiles saying she’s employed as a “curriculum developer” at School District 49, she does not and has never worked for the Peyton-based district, said spokesman David Nancarrow.
The stepmother of missing Colorado Springs-area boy Gannon Stauch was arrested Monday in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on suspicion of first-degree murder, as a five week-long search for the 11-year-old pivoted from a missing-persons case to a murder prosecution.
“Whatever she’s posted is not correct,” Nancarrow said of Letecia Stauch. “We have no motivations for what that is.”
Authorities declined to say how they connected Letecia Stauch to the boy's apparent death, and her arrest affidavit is under seal. Read more here.
Stauch received a Colorado license to teach elementary school, special education and secondary social studies in March 2019, according to the Colorado Department of Education.
She accused Gannon’s mom, Landon Hiott, of contributing to what she called “harassment and retaliation” when she worked for seven days as a middle school social studies teachers in Marion County School District in South Carolina.
The South Carolina Board of Education suspended her educator certification to teach in May 2016 for six months for “breach of contract in abandoning her teaching duties” with the district.
Stauch had signed an annual contract with the Marion County School District on June 24, 2015, and had also signed a contract to teach in Charleston, S.C. for the same time period, according to court documents.
Stauch indicated she left because she experienced “harassment and retaliation at requesting to be released from her contract due to a pending military move,” which she said was denied.
Stauch alleged that the harassment and retaliation were due to the district’s superintendent’s niece being her husband’s ex-wife, Hiott.
She threatened to file an equal-opportunity complaint unless she was released from her contract.
“The harassment and retaliation claim was investigated and remains unsubstantiated,” the order of suspension concluded.
Stauch’s certification was suspended for six months in South Carolina. There is no evidence it was reinstated.