- PHOTOS: Documenting COVID-19 in the Pikes Peak region.
Personal data collection might be used to assist the state in contact-tracing after the stay-at-home order lifts, officials said Tuesday in announcing Colorado’s coronavirus curve might be flattening.
Strategies are being considered to collect data electronically — rather than through a personal interview — although protecting privacy is a priority, said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, an epidemiologist with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, who spoke at a news conference Tuesday.
Contact-tracing is one of a variety of strategies that may be used to limit transmission of the virus after the stay-at-home order lifts, tentatively on April 26, Herlihy said. But if such strategies are not successful, a surge in cases could be seen in May or later, she added.
The statewide death rate from the coronavirus had nearly doubled since one week ago as of Tuesday. At least 329 Coloradans died and 7,941 tested positive for the virus, according to data from the state health department. More than 39,500 people in the state have been tested, the data showed.
- FULL COVERAGE: Updates around Colorado.
El Paso County remained fourth in the state for coronavirus deaths at 41 people Tuesday.
Data from the state’s health department has lagged behind at least one day since the agency began tracking the spread of the disease. And state officials have cautioned that thousands more Coloradans likely have the virus but haven’t been tested for it.
Health officials have also warned that the data presented on the state’s website might not be accurate of the true picture of the virus — the numbers can often reflect backlogged information, they said.
Despite the rising numbers, health officials have said the daily number of new cases and deaths has slowed, potentially “flattening the curve.” Public health measures such as the stay-at-home order issued in March have been credited for the decrease.
Social distancing has prevented the spike state officials feared would overwhelm Colorado’s health care system, said Scott Bookman, incident commander for the state’s coronavirus response.
“At this point we do seem to be experiencing a slowing” in increase in cases, Herlihy said. Over the next couple of days we’ll see whether the stay-at-home order has resulted in a decrease in cases, she added.
The state might choose to scale back construction of surge hospitals designed to handle any overflow of patients, “depending on what we see,” said Bookman, one of several members of the state’s coronavirus emergency response team who were exposed to the virus.
Bookman said he was attending Tuesday’s news conference remotely from quarantine, but would not say how long he had been in isolation, how many additional individuals on the team were exposed or whether additional team members had tested positive for the virus. One team member’s positive test was announced by the state April 4.
In other news Tuesday:
• Bookman said the state has asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency for a machine that sanitizes N95 masks for reuse.
• The Air Force Academy’s graduation ceremony remains on track for Saturday, but without visitors because of the coronavirus, according to an Academy news release. Only mission-essential graduation staff will be allowed on campus from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Spectators can watch the event live-streamed at youtu.be/qO3Ix_jKbZM.
• Colorado Gov. Jared Polis signed an executive order that supports emergency child care for essential workers and temporarily suspends some statutes about child care licensing fees, according to a news release from the governor’s office. The suspension of those statutes enables schools and school districts to focus on delivering instruction and student services, officials said in the release.
• Polis also signed an executive order extending a previous move to limit in-person contact for the 2020 elections and secretary of state’s operations, according to the statement.
• Colorado completed leases on three additional sites that will serve as alternative care facilities during any surge in coronavirus patients, a statement from the state’s Department of Public Health and Environment reported. St. Anthony North in Westminster, St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center in Pueblo and Western Slope Memory Care in Grand Junction will take patients transferred from hospitals and health care facilities if a coronavirus surge occurs in the state. The sites will not be open to the public for those seeking medical care or diagnosis. The sites will join two others under construction: the convention center in Denver and the Ranch Larimer County Fairgrounds Complex in Loveland.
• The death of an El Paso County Sheriff’s deputy who died of the coronavirus two weeks ago was classified as a line-of-duty death, according to a sheriff’s office news release. Deputy Jeff Hopkins died from a “’respiratory arrest’” because of the disease, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office said in the sheriff’s statement. Hopkins, 41, most recently worked in the jail’s intake and release section, where the Coroner’s Office said it suspected the deputy contracted the coronavirus. The Sheriff’s Office said it will provide a full police honors service for Hopkins once it is given the all-clear to do so.
• The federal coronavirus testing site near Memorial Park in Colorado Springs started accepting immunocompromised patients as one of the high-risk groups eligible for free testing. The site at 175 S. Union Blvd. operated by UCHealth started serving first responders and health care workers on March 31, and opened to the elderly last week.
Officials operating the site said they expect to continue expanding the type of patients it can serve a little at a time, said Lisa Powell, El Paso County Public Health emergency preparedness and response program manager.
Contact Liz Henderson, 719-476-1623 Twitter: @GazetteLiz