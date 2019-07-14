One person was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound after a shooting outside Burlington Coat Factory at The Citadel mall Sunday afternoon, Colorado Springs police said.
No one else was injured in the shooting around 3:20 p.m. No arrests have been announced and no information about a suspect have been released.
No information about the wounded person's injuries was immediately available.
The shooting is the second in the past year at the east Colorado Springs shopping mall.
In December, three people, two men and a boy were wounded in a drive-by shooting by the Hooters restaurant on the southwest side of the mall. A teenage boy was arrested in March in the shooting.