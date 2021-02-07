A person was shot early Sunday during a carjacking at a southeast Colorado Springs apartment complex, police said.
The male victim was taken to a hospital with “serious but non-life threatening injuries,” after the robbery at 1 a.m. in the 1400 block of Sandalwood Drive, near East Fountain and South Academy boulevards, Colorado Springs police said. The address is in the Antero Apartments.
The shooting occurred as the victim struggled with more than one robber. The robbers had fled in the victim’s vehicle by the time emergency crews arrived.
No arrests were reported, and police did not provide descriptions or further details about the carjackers.