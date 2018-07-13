Update 7:13 a.m.
Mark Peters in now in custody.
--
Colorado Springs police are looking for a 46-year-old man considered a person of interest in a fatal shooting of a woman Friday night in southeast Colorado Springs.
The name of the victim has not been released.
“It appears as though the individuals knew each other,” police spokesman Lt. Howard Black said. “It does not look like a random shooting.”
The shooting was in the 3400 block of Galleria Terrace. Gunshots had been reported at the location around 6 p.m.
Mark Christopher Peters already was being sought on felony warrants unrelated to the shooting, police said.
Peters, who police said is considered armed and dangerous, may be on a silver 2003 Harley- Davidson motorcycle with Colorado license plate number GHO-847.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 444-7000 or the anonymous tip line at 634-7867.