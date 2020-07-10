052919-ce-guest-teaser (copy)

A black bear. Gazette file photo.

 MARK REIS, THE GAZETTE

A search is underway for a bear that attacked person inside an Aspen home early Friday morning, according to a Colorado Parks and Wildlife news release.

The homeowner went to check on noises in the house around 1:30 a.m. when they encountered a large bear that swiped their neck and head.

Crews fighting wildfire northwest of Colorado Springs

The person was taken to a hospital and went into surgery. They are in stable condition with injuries that are not life threatening.

A search for the bear is underway using hounds. If found, the bear will be euthanized because of its aggressive behavior.

The bear matches reports of a bear that has been seen in the Castle Creek neighborhood and could also be the same bear that has rummaged through trash in the area for several years.

YMCA fire: Wildfire burning near Cañon City, Royal Gorge 30% contained

Previous attempts to track, catch and relocate the bear have been unsuccessful.

This is the first bear attack in Aspen this year. In 2019, three human-bear attacks were reported in the Aspen area.

Crews fighting wildfire northwest of Colorado Springs

719-476-1623

@JessySnouwaert

Tags

Load comments