A 32-year-old man was killed and two people were injured in a wreck Monday night on the East Woodmen Road bridge over North Academy Boulevard.
Benjamin Curley of Colorado Springs was driving a black Toyota sedan west on Woodmen when he hit a white Dodge pickup truck whose driver was trying to turn left onto Academy, police said.
Curley was speeding and had run a red light when he hit the Dodge, which was making a legal turn, police said.
Curley was killed, and both occupants of the Dodge were hospitalized.
The wreck marked the 37th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs this year, compared with 26 at this time last year.