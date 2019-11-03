One person was taken to an area hospital after a house caught fire in Security-Widefield on Sunday morning.
The fire was reported about 7 a.m. on Treasure Trail Circle, said James Krupp, an engineer for Security Fire Department.
The victim needed treatment for burns, Krupp said.
The homeowner told Gazette News Partner KKTV that she was at work when the fire started.
As of about 10 a.m. on Sunday, several family pets were missing. Two pet birds died in the home, but at least one cat had been found, KKTV reported.
Firefighters from Hanover Fire Protection District and Fountain Fire Department assisted Security fire officials, Krupp said.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire and the extent of the damage, Krupp said.