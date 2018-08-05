One person died Saturday in Park County when an SUV went off the road and flipped several times, according to Colorado State Patrol.
Two people were inside the vehicle when it went off Colorado 9. One was badly hurt; the other was killed.
State patrol says the driver may have lost control and drove off the right side of the roadway. The SUV skidded along the side of the asphalt before rolling. Both people inside were buckled and survived until help arrived on scene. They were flown to Colorado Springs via Flight For Life; the passenger died after reaching the hospital.
The driver's condition was not reported. He has been identified as Steven Miller, 52, of Cañon City. The deceased passenger will not be identified until family is notified.
Troopers say drugs and alcohol are not suspected in the crash. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.