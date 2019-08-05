One person has been taken into custody by deputies from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office early Monday in Security-Widefield, the sheriff's office reported.
The incident is took place in the 6700 block of Fielding Circle, near Fontaine Boulevard and Fontaine Mesa Road. Officials tweeted minutes later that the barricaded suspect is in custody.
EPSO on scene of a barricaded subject in the 6700 block of Fielding Circle in Widefield. Media Staging is King Elementary on Defoe Ave. PIO on scene #BarricadeFieldingCircle https://t.co/OV3R4VotZo pic.twitter.com/mqDASLdxs7— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) August 5, 2019
This article will be updated when more information becomes available.