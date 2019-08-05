cop lights.jpg

One person has been taken into custody by deputies from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office early Monday in Security-Widefield, the sheriff's office reported.

The incident is took place in the 6700 block of Fielding Circle, near Fontaine Boulevard and Fontaine Mesa Road. Officials tweeted minutes later that the barricaded suspect is in custody.

