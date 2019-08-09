Stargazers, get ready for the Perseid meteor shower to hit its peak on Monday, August 12 through the early morning hours of Tuesday, August 13, 2019.
The Perseids, which are active now through August 24, 2019, will bring about 15 to 20 meteors across the sky per hour. Viewing time is expected to peak between 2:00 a.m. and dawn as the Earth passes through pieces of space debris left behind by a large comet also known as Swift-Tuttle.
The brightness of the moon will determine how many shooting stars you will actually see this year, especially during peak hours. The moon will 94% full on its peak, which is expected to light up the night sky. This means it will be difficult to see faint glowing stars. Cloudy skies and weather may also interfere with viewing this year’s highly anticipated meteor shower.
Despite lower rates than normal, the Perseid meteor shower is still expected to put on a dazzling show. Perseid meteors are particularly bright, producing spectacular meteors and fireballs every summer.
For the starriest experience possible, go somewhere dark. Here are a few locations for stargazers in Colorado. Find a comfy spot, lean back, and take in views of the entire night sky. NASA also recommends giving your eyes about 45 minutes to properly adjust to the darkness.