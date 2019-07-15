Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.