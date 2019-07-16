Four pedestrians tried to cross Interstate 25 about 7:30 Monday night, and one was killed, spurring the closure of a busy stretch of northbound I-25.
The pedestrian who was killed was an adult male, police said, but his identity was not released.
He and three others apparently tried to run across the interstate, starting at the northbound lanes.
Two drivers in separate cars were distracted by the chaos and had a minor collision, said Lt. James Sokolik, police spokesman.
The driver of the large white van that struck the man was “incredibly distraught,” Sokolik said.
Detectives were interviewing the three surviving pedestrians, he said.
The interstate was closed between Uintah and Fontanero streets for about four hours and has since reopened.