Eight people and a puppy are OK after escaping a fire early Monday morning at 3638 Garland Ct., in Colorado Springs.
The fire sparked inside a camper that was parked next to a home and caused damage to both structures, firefighters said. It's unclear if anyone was inside the camper when the fire started or if everyone was inside the house.
The call came in just after 3:20 a.m. The camper was engulfed in flames when crews reached the scene, said Colorado Springs Fire Department spokesperson Lt. Kevin Ducy.
"It was starting to spread also to ... a residence on the opposite side. [Firefighters] knock that down real quick. Only minor damage to that house."
Despite the lack of significant damage, the house will be off limits to the family for at least several hours, Ducy said.