Occupants of two cars were shooting at each other in the 400 block of Hadley Drive, just north of Fountain-Fort Carson High School, according a statement from the Fountain Police Department.
Just before 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to reports of shots fired. Both cars had left the area when police arrived, according to police.
Witnesses describe the suspects' cars as a gold or silver Chrysler 300 and a red sedan, possibly a Chevy Malibu, according to the statement.
Police said both cars are believed to be occupied by two males, all of whom were wearing face coverings. Police have located multiple shell casings in two different locations.
At this point, there are no known injuries and there is no immediate threat to the public, police said.
Anyone with information or who is a witness to these investigations is asked to call the Fountain Police Department at 719-390-5555. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.