Romy and Kenneth Salyers's relationship was nomadic from day one. She is French; he is from the United States. They met in Spain, lived together in Germany, and their daughter, now 8, was born in the U.S.
Now they finally have a country they can call home since Romy became a U.S. citizen Tuesday, with 40 others.
"We've been all over the place," Romy said after the naturalization ceremony at the Penrose Library in downtown Colorado Springs. "It feels good to be part of the nation now."
Others becoming naturalized citizens Tuesday came from Cuba, Germany, India, Iran, Kenya, Mexico, the Philippines, Russia and 12 other countries.
But no matter from where they emigrated, they all now hold the rights and responsibilities of a U.S. citizen.
"Each of you chose to be an American, to stand up for the freedoms that American represents," said John Spears, chief librarian and CEO of the Pikes Peak Library District.
Sandra Barosfer of Colombia started her journey toward citizenship nine months ago, and she said she has come to understand the honor of being an American.
"It's an amazing country that I want to be a part of," she said. "I want to be part of a democracy with the right to vote."
Her American husband, Mark Broeckelman, said it's "been a process," but one that's well worth the effort.
Many celebrated at the library with photos, hugs and flowers. The Salyers chose a place they thought represents America: the Texas Roadhouse.
"I figured if I'm an American, I should eat something very American," Romy said, daughter Sophie beaming by her side.
"I'm so happy for my mom," she said, waving a small American flag.
Those looking to apply for naturalization or green cards can find and submit the forms online with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services at uscis.gov/n-400.