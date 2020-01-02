The Colorado Springs Fire Department is responding to a serious crash at Platte Avenue and Wooten Road, the department said in a tweet about 8:35 a.m. Thursday.
According to the tweet, individuals are trapped. Drivers should expect long delays on westbound Platte and are encouraged to avoid the area.
A second crash occurred while responders were still working on the first. This crash, on Wooten south of Platte, also required extrication. Two were sent to local hospitals for injuries.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Crash Platte and Wooten. pic.twitter.com/xiLK956WhU— Colo Spgs Traffic (@CSTMC) January 2, 2020