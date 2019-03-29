A man, a woman and three dogs were found dead inside a home near Calhan on Monday, El Paso County deputies said Friday in a news release.
The bodies of James Tomsik, 55; Lana Senna, 50, and the dogs were found inside a home in the 35800 block of Wagner Lane about 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Senna's husband, who's name has not been released, notified deputies Monday that he had not heard from Senna in nearly two weeks, since the March blizzard hit. The husband is a truck driver who was on the road at the time, deputies said. Tomsik is a friend who lived with Senna and her husband.
Senna told her husband the power was out during the storm.
The county coroner has not yet confirmed if their deaths are weather related, but deputies do not consider the deaths as suspicious, the release said.