Six people were cited by El Paso County sheriff's deputies for starting a grass fire that briefly caused several evacuations last month.

On Oct. 13, the blaze tore through 200 acres and destroyed an abandoned barn south of Peyton and Calhan. People living within a mile north of Judge Orr Road and Soap Weed Road were told to evacuate, but the order was rescinded about an hour later after firefighters contained the blaze.

Jackie Kirby, spokeswoman for the Sheriff's Office, declined to name those cited, saying the level of charges did not warrant the office to release their identities. They were cited with a firing woods or prairie charge, a class two misdemeanor for knowingly, recklessly or with criminal negligence setting or causing a fire.

