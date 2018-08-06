Weather roundup Monday around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region, which has seen a flash flood warning and a massive hailstorm.

Update 5:32 p.m.

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo announced it will be closed Tuesday after a hailstorm hospitalized five people, killed animals and left damage.

Update 4:45 p.m.

Hanover District 28 announced classes are canceled Tuesday because of the damaging storm.

Update 4:30 p.m.

An evacuation center has been opened at Cheyenne Mountain High School, 1200 Cresta Road, in Colorado Springs, to help with the 100-plus cars that were damaged by hail at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.

Update 3:40 p.m.

A flash flood warning has been issued for a section of El Paso County — including Colorado Springs and Fountain — until 6:30 p.m.

At Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, the firefighters were "making plans for transportation and reunification location for friends and family," the Fire Department tweeted. Five people were hospitalized "due to trauma from hail."

A vulture and a duck were killed.

About 3,400 zoo guest were evacuated.

Everyone at the zoo was asked to remain in place until public transportation could be arranged to take them to a reunification center, police tweeted.

Due to severe hail damage and the resulting situation, we are asking everyone to avoid the area near the Zoo. All reunions will happen at Cheyenne Mountain High School near the football stadium. We have 3 buses en route, ready to evacuate people from the Zoo. — CheyenneMountainZoo (@CheyenneMtnZoo) August 6, 2018

Kids who attended zoo camp today are all safe, have no injuries and, are with counselors. They will be taken to #cheyenneMountainHighSchool Waiting for busses to take all remaining people to the high school including campers. #cheyennemountainzoo — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 6, 2018

The National Weather Service also reported cars stranded near the Broadmoor.

Nearly 2,000 Colorado Springs Utilities customers were without power across the city Monday afternoon, the company's outage map shows. The largest outage was in north Colorado Springs east of Interstate 25, where power was cut to 1,925 people. Power was expected to be restored by 7:30 p.m.

Update 2:30 p.m

Heavy rains and debris have closed down U.S. 24 in both directions west of Manitou Springs.

A video captured near the U.S. Figure Skating headquarters near the Broadmoor showed at least two cars with busted back windshields.

This video was taken near the Broadmoor a bit earlier this afternoon. A blanket of hail on the ground and a couple cars with busted back windshields (Courtesy of Kimberly Saavedra) #cowx pic.twitter.com/ARFCQvCvpP — The Gazette (@csgazette) August 6, 2018

There are reports of large hail falling across the county.

A severe thunderstorm warning remains in effect for northeastern El Paso County, for areas including Colorado Springs, Black Forest, Eillicott, Peyton, Schriever Air Force Base, Falcon and Cimarron Hills until 3 p.m.

Just minutes ago in downtown Colorado Springs. Severe thunderstorm warning now includes Black Forest and Ellicott until 3 p.m. #cowx pic.twitter.com/C7XmhsLc6O — The Gazette (@csgazette) August 6, 2018

Update 1:50 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Colorado Springs, Security, Woodland Park and surrounding areas until 2:30 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

Other areas under the warning including Green Mountain Falls, Manitou Springs, Cascade and Fort Carson. The weather service says quarter-sized hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible with the storm.

Afternoon showers and thunderstorms, some severe, are expected around Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region Monday with monsoon moisture spreading over the state through the week, said the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

The weather service warns that the predicted rainfall, up to half an inch in Colorado Springs by Monday night, could cause flash floods in the region, especially across recent burn scars (Spring Creek and Waldo Canyon scars).