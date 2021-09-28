The tiresome combination of increased COVID-19 infections and 300 open positions has led to a potentially disheartening prognosis for Penrose-St. Francis Health Services, the hospital system’s top officials said Tuesday.
“If we lose associates through the (vaccine) mandate, I’m concerned that we will need to ration our services,” Dr. Brian Erling, chief executive officer, said. “We may need to close a unit or limit inpatient procedures.”
Already, the Colorado Springs hospital network, part of Centura Health, has been forced to close six ancillary beds due to the workforce shortage, he said Tuesday, while leading a tour of the intensive care unit at Penrose Hospital.
The visit marked The Gazette’s first look at local hospitalized COVID patients since the pandemic began spreading last March.
To address its workforce shortage, Penrose-St. Francis is recruiting nurses from other states and considering bringing in staff from overseas, Erling said, among other measures including the system's largest pay boost that takes effect next week.
“We’re very full across both our hospitals,” Erling said, noting that as recently as last week, patients waited in the emergency department up to 12 to 18 hours to receive services.
To help alleviate the crunch, Penrose-St. Francis is postponing elective surgeries that can be put off for a while, he said.
The 56-bed ICUs at Penrose and St. Francis hospitals were operating at 85% capacity Tuesday morning, of which 35% were COVID patients, hospital officials said.
A long yellow line of tape and warning signs on doors identify the rooms that contain coronavirus cases and are under strict isolation.
Employees call it the PPE zone, where personal protective equipment such as gowns, gloves, goggles, N-95 masks and a breathing apparatus are required to enter.
The volume, though, is nowhere near the height of COVID infections in April and May of 2020, when the ICUs were 100% occupied and total COVID-positive patients numbered in the 130s, said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bill Plauth.
Tuesday’s count for Penrose-St. Francis was 75 total COVID-positive patients, or 20% of 375 inpatient adults.
UCHealth, Colorado Springs’ largest hospital system, was caring for 85 patients with COVID-19 at its hospitals in the Pikes Peak region as of Tuesday morning, said spokeswoman Cary Vogrin.
Plauth attributes the decrease during this surge, identified by public health as Colorado’s fifth wave, to “the protective impact of the vaccines.”
In one ICU bed at Penrose Hospital is a woman in her 20s, breathing with the help of a ventilator. She had no health problems before being sickened with COVID, Erling said. But she is among the 85% to 90% of hospitalized COVID patients who had not been vaccinated.
“It’s almost become a message that’s so repetitive that I think it’s falling on deaf ears,” Erling said. “I know people are getting tired of hearing it, but we can’t say it enough.”
His message: Even if you’re young and healthy and work out and eat right, get vaccinated. Because you never know how the virus will affect your body.
Of the 4,000 hospital-related employees in Colorado Springs, not including health care clinics, 77% are vaccinated, he said. That’s in line with El Paso County’s fully vaccinated rate of 62%, he said.
But that leaves 700 employees who are not. Of those, one-third have requested medical or religious exemptions, Erling said.
Medical and health care facilities are required to submit vaccination numbers to the state health department by midnight Thursday. The hard deadline for employees to be vaccinated or lose their jobs under state order is Nov. 1, following an Oct. 21 state board of health meeting instituting a final ruling.
“They’ll get counseled or supported, they’ll get warnings,” Erling said of non-vaccinated employees. “The vaccination deadline is presenting challenges, but we will comply.”
Penrose Hospital reopened an employee vaccination clinic this week, where Erling received a third booster shot Tuesday.
In the past 12 months, the hospital system has added just 19 net employees, he said, which doesn’t “keep up with the growth” in demand for services.
UCHealth’s employee base is up 7% over this time last year, Vogrin said, with about 6,000 employees in the Pikes Peak region, which includes three hospitals in Colorado Springs and one in Woodland Park.
“While these additional employees are helping, they are not enough, and recruiting new talent while retaining our current employees remains a priority,” she said in an email.
Intense competition for nurses and other key medical positions has prompted Penrose-St. Francis to venture into previously untapped recruitment strategies.
Centura Health is enacting salary hikes totaling $66 million across its markets, starting Oct. 3, Erling said. Entry-level positions now will pay $17 an hour, up from around minimum wage, he said.
Penrose-St. Francis also is using 70 staff from outside agencies, paying “a significant premium” to import nurses, respiratory therapists and other specialists. The system is considering recruiting personnel from other countries, Erling said.
Among its tactics, Vogrin said UCHealth has streamlined the process to post requisitions, expedited contracts for traveler, or contract, nurses, and is offering sign-on and referral bonuses for many positions.
“We are also examining the compensation of key positions to ensure we pay at or over the market-competitive rates offered by other hospital systems,” she said.
Workers are experiencing “compassion fatigue,” said Rose Ann Scibona, chief nursing officer for the Penrose Hospital campus.
“They are tired, they work extra shifts,” but “they are going to do what they need to do for the patients,” she said.
Many nurses retired early due to the stresses the pandemic has brought, Scibona said. A resident nursing program enables newly graduated nurses to receive four months of training on the job, she added.
Erling is hopeful the backend is in sight for this wave, which started in August. Statewide COVID cases have trended slightly downward since Sept. 16, according to public health data.
“A very common question I get is, 'When is this going to be over?'" Erling said. “My answer is that the great influenza pandemic of 1918 happened 100 years ago, and I still get a flu shot every year. This is not going to be over soon, and we need to deal with it.”