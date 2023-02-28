Penrose Library will resume regular hours on Wednesday following closures prompted by initial screening results indicating methamphetamine in recent weeks, according to a news release from the Pikes Peak Library District.

Restrooms, which were the focus of meth contamination the week of Feb. 19, also will reopen Wednesday at the downtown branch at 20 N. Cascade Ave., along with the library district's mobile book service, the news release said.

“The safety of all Library patrons and staff is always a priority," Board of Trustees President Aaron Salt said in the news release. "I am grateful for Interim Chief Librarian and CEO Teona Shainidze Krebs and her dedicated team that worked around the clock to ensure all the testing was completed, and proper precautions were in place.”

“PPLD leadership worked closely with El Paso County Public Health and KEMWest to understand the impact of the results and create a safe, thoughtful reopening strategy for Penrose (Library). ”

“Since airflow is moving away from occupied areas of the library, the potential for people in the building to be exposed to meth from this contamination is very low,” KEMWest President James Devalois said in the news release.

Penrose Library joined a list of at least four other libraries in Colorado in recent months that temporarily shuttered due to meth contamination.

A branch of the Pueblo City-County Library District last Friday was the most recent to announce a temporary closure in order to handle meth residue detected in restrooms. The Barkman Library was scheduled to be closed this week.

Initial testing conducted on Feb. 8 produced samples from several restrooms in Penrose Library that showed contamination levels above the maximum threshold.

Results from the most recent restroom tests revealed that the only areas with actionable meth contamination above the acceptable limits are the exhaust system ductwork, fans and vents in those spaces. Samples from all other surfaces in the restrooms did not result in any actionable contamination.

According to the release, PPLD will be “contracting vendors to handle the cleaning or replacement of the contaminated equipment in the affected exhaust vents.”

The district said it will be installing environmental sensors in all library bathrooms across the district that will be able to detect changes in air quality, and will alert the library district’s safety and security team if changes occur. According to the release, PPLD will begin the process of installing the sensors “within the next several weeks.”