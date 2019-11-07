A power outage near downtown Colorado Springs left nearly 60 customers, Penrose Library and the downtown campus of Pikes Peak Community College in the dark Thursday.
The outage began about 3 p.m., a Colorado Springs Utilities map shows, and spans from West Cimarron Street to East Kiowa Street. Utilities estimates power restored by 7 p.m.
#PenroseLibrary is closed due to a power outage. We apologize for the inconvenience! Stay tuned for updated information regarding tonight's author visit with Jose Olivarez - we are assessing the situation and will have more information soon! pic.twitter.com/gD6R8ImErR— Pikes Peak Library District (@ppld) November 7, 2019