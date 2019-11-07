utilities.PNG

A power outage near downtown Colorado Springs left nearly 60 customers, Penrose Library and the downtown campus of Pikes Peak Community College in the dark Thursday. 

The outage began about 3 p.m., a Colorado Springs Utilities map shows, and spans from West Cimarron Street to East Kiowa Street. Utilities estimates power restored by 7 p.m.

Multimedia Journalist

Liz is a multimedia journalist with a specific interest in space exploration and environment. She watches way too much Star Trek and is working toward her rescue scuba divers certification. Liz joined the Gazette staff in 2019.

