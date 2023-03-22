A student was killed Wednesday morning after they were hit by a vehicle outside Doherty High School, according to School District 11 officials and Colorado Springs police.

Officials said the crash off Barnes Road was called in just before 7:30 a.m. A spokesperson for District 11 said the school would be closed for the remainder of the day and parents can pick their children up in the school's east parking lot.

"It is with great sadness we relay that one student was hit on Barnes Road and has passed away," Doherty Principal Lana Flenniken said in a school email. "We will release more information and a plan for the remainder of the week as soon as we are able."

Flenniken said the school will have crisis counselors on hand for the rest of this week to help students and staff members.