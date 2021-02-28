A female pedestrian died of her injuries late Saturday night after being hit by a car in downtown Colorado Springs, police said.
The crash occurred about 11 p.m. at South Nevada and East Colorado avenues, police said. The victim, whose name and age weren’t released, was crossing northbound on Colorado Avenue when she was hit by a westbound Toyota sedan.
The driver had the green light at the time, police said. The crash remains under investigation, but the motorist did not appear to be under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
This marks the fourth traffic death of the year in Colorado Springs. The city set a new record for traffic fatalities last year, with 20.