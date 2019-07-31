A pedestrian seriously injuries in a hit-and-run July 13, had to have a leg amputated after the crash, Colorado Springs police said Wednesday.
The a 33-year-old Colorado Springs resident was crossing at North Academy Boulevard at North Carefree Circle when he was hit by a southbound vehicle, police said.
Police believe the car involved was a red or orange 2003-2007 Ford Focus.
Anyone with information can call the Colorado Springs Police Department at (719)444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, (719)634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.