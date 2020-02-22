Police said a pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck and dragged by a pickup truck Saturday night, according to Colorado Springs police.

Police said a female juvenile was crossing at the intersection of Airport Road and North Murray Boulevard when she was hit by the truck and dragged a short distance.

Police did not provide the age of the girl, who was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the pickup was contacted by officers and has been cooperative with the investigation.