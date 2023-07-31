The El Paso County Coroner's Office has identified the woman who was on foot on Interstate 25 southbound on July 22 when she was hit and killed by a vehicle.

Skylar Christensen, 22, was brought to an area hospital by first responders with "serious life-threatening injuries," according to a Colorado Springs police blotter entry. Christensen, from Colorado Springs, died from her injuries the next day, according to a news release Monday from police.

According to public obituaries and social media, Christensen was born in Colorado Springs in 2001, and was a graduate of Manitou High School.

"What a beautiful girl she was, both inside and out," Christensen's mother Dena Kuffel said when asked if she wanted to say something about her daughter's death. "And how broken-hearted we all are and that our lives will never be the same without her."

There have been no arrests or charges related to this case. The police report that neither excessive speed nor alcohol are considered factors in the crash.

This was the 26th fatal traffic crash in Colorado Springs in 2023. At the same time last year, Colorado Springs had 26 fatal traffic crashes. In the past 365 days, Colorado Springs has had 56 fatal traffic crashes.