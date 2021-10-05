A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after trying to cross Interstate 25 near Mesa Ridge Parkway on Tuesday morning, law enforcement said.

Colorado State Patrol responded to the crash around 7:08 a.m. after a car hit a pedestrian in the northbound lanes of traffic, troopers said.

Emergency responders transported the pedestrian to UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central with serious injuries, state patrol said.

Law enforcement shut down the right lane of northbound traffic and reopened it around 8 a.m., troopers said.

Troopers continued to investigate to determine what led up to the crash, state patrol said.