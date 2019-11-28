A pedestrian trying to cross a street east of Colorado Springs was seriously injured Saturday morning in a hit-and-run accident, Colorado Springs police reported.

Officers said the pedestrian, whose name has not been released, was struck by a southbound vehicle while crossing Oro Blanco Drive at North Carefree Circle about 2 a.m. The pedestrian suffered critical injuries, police said, but is expected to survive.

Authorities said the driver, 52-year-old Todd North, fled from the vehicle on foot. He was found later and arrested.

North is being held in the El Paso County jail in lieu of $30,000 bail.

