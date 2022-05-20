A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in southeast Colorado Springs, police said.
Officers responded just after 11:50 p.m. Thursday to an auto-pedestrian crash near South Academy Boulevard and Shelley Avenue, police said. They found that a vehicle traveling north on Academy hit a pedestrian, causing serious bodily injury.
The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.
Speeding and alcohol are not suspected as factors in the crash, police said.
Police's Major Crash unit is investigating.