A driver fled the scene after hitting a pedestrian, sending the male victim to a hospital in Colorado Springs early Sunday morning, law enforcement said.

Officers responded to the intersection of Astrozon Boulevard and Jet Wing Drive around 4:15 a.m. after the crash and found a male victim lying in the road, police said.

Emergency responders took the pedestrian to a hospital. Police did not provide information on the pedestrian's condition.

Officers did not make any arrests and did not have suspect of vehicle description, police said.

