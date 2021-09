The El Paso County Coroner's Office identified a man run over in a Colorado Springs parking lot as 62-year-old Edward Kozak.

Colorado Springs Police responded to a crash in the 3500 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway Sept. 11 after a pickup truck turned into a business parking lot and hit Kozak. Police say Kozak was lying in the parking lot.

Emergency crews transported Kozak to the hospital. He died several days later in the hospital, police said.