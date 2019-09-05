A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle Thursday night on U.S. 24 in Cascade, Colorado State Patrol reported.
About 8:45 p.m., State Patrol responded to a report about a man hit on the westbound side of the Ute Pass highway, said State Patrol spokesman Gary Cutler. The man was killed immediately, he said.
The pedestrian was identified Friday morning as 32-year-old Charles Morath of Colorado Springs, a State Patrol news release read.
The driver, 54-year-old Timothy Splinter of Woodland Park, remained on scene.
Upon arrival Troopers determined a Honda was traveling west on Highway 24 and Morath was crossing Highway 24. The Honda was in the left lane and struck him.
Morath was pronounced dead on scene.
