A pedestrian killed Jan. 10 near the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway has been identified by the El Paso County Coroner's Office as Jeramy Hutchison, 42.
Hutchison's death was the second traffic fatality this year, following a record 48 deaths on city streets in 2018.
The accident remains under investigation, police spokesman Lt. Howard Black said. Gazette news partner KKTV reported that the man was walking outside of a crosswalk on North Academy when he was hit.
The driver was cooperative, KKTV said.
A pedestrian was killed near the same intersection in a hit and run on Halloween. Christopher "Criss" Seal, 44, was known in Colorado Springs for hoisting the American flag at Galley Road and Academy Boulevard each year on Sept. 11 to commemorate the 9/11 attacks.
Robert M. Valencia, 26, of Colorado Springs was arrested in Seal's death and faces a felony charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving death. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Jan. 9.