Police lights

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle Thursday night on U.S. 24 in Cascade, Colorado State Patrol reported.

About 8:45 p.m., State Patrol responded to a report about a person hit on the westbound side of the Ute Pass highway, said State Patrol spokesman Gary Cutler. The pedestrian was killed immediately, he said. The 66-year-old driver remained on scene.

Westbound lanes of U.S. 24 were closed due to the investigation, while one lane of eastbound Highway 24 remained open. Cutler was unable to say how long the lanes would be closed for. 

RELATED:

Motorcyclist killed in crash on U.S. 24 in Manitou Springs, police say
Crash south of Colorado Springs injures 7, including 3 children
Police ID motorcyclist killed in crash with suspected drunken driver

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Liz is a multimedia journalist with a specific interest in environment and outdoor recreation. She watches way too much Star Trek and is working toward her rescue scuba divers certification. Liz joined the Gazette staff in 2019.

Load comments