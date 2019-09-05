A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle Thursday night on U.S. 24 in Cascade, Colorado State Patrol reported.
About 8:45 p.m., State Patrol responded to a report about a person hit on the westbound side of the Ute Pass highway, said State Patrol spokesman Gary Cutler. The pedestrian was killed immediately, he said. The 66-year-old driver remained on scene.
Westbound lanes of U.S. 24 were closed due to the investigation, while one lane of eastbound Highway 24 remained open. Cutler was unable to say how long the lanes would be closed for.
