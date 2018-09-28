A pedestrian was killed by a van on South Tejon Street at East Las Animas Street early Friday.
Just before 6:30 a.m., a man driving a white mini van north on Tejon struck and killed a man walking in the street. The name of the man who was killed has not been released.
The driver will not be cited, Colorado Springs police said.
The death was the 39th traffic fatality this year, tying last year’s total.
Previously, police had said the 39 traffic fatalities last year were a record for the city. But the Police Department revised that Friday: the record actually was set in 1986 when there were 43 traffic deaths.
Police spokesman Lt. Howard Back said the department discovered the error when it went further back in its records.
The man who died is the eighth pedestrian killed on city streets this year. Including Friday’s crash, three of the eight pedestrian deaths have been in the same area of south downtown. Two pedestrians were killed early this year near South Nevada Avenue and East Las Vegas Street.
“One fatality is too many,” Black said. “Every fatality is avoidable, so we need to be more careful as drivers, pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcyclists.”