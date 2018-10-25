Pedestrian killed at South Academy and Astrozon boulevards in southeast Colorado Springs
A pedestrian struck and killed by a car Tuesday in southeast Colorado Springs has been identified as Beau Russell, the El Paso County Coroner's Office said.

Russell, 39, was crossing South Academy at Astrozon Boulevard with at least two other people when he was hit, said police spokesman Lt. Howard Black.

The other people were not injured.

The driver has not been cited, Black said, though the investigation is ongoing.

The pedestrian's death was the city's 41st traffic fatality this year, just shy of the record of 43 set in 1986 and two more than last year's total.

The man was the ninth pedestrian killed this year in Colorado Springs.

