A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run late Wednesday in northeast Colorado Springs, police say.
The man's death marks the 44th traffic-related fatality this year, breaking the record set in 1986. He is the 11th pedestrian killed in 2018.
The crash occurred just after 11 p.m. at Austin Bluffs Parkway and North Academy Boulevard.
Police are looking for a dark-colored sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 444-7000. Those who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477.