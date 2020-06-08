A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle in northeast Colorado Springs on Monday, according to police, marking the fifth fatal crash in the city — and the sixth traffic-related death — since Tuesday.
Officers responded to a report of an auto vs. pedestrian crash about 5:15 p.m. near the intersection of Austin Bluffs Parkway and Brenner Place.
Police said the pedestrian tried to cross Austin Bluffs and was hit by a passing van. The driver remained on scene and is cooperating.
Eastbound Austin Bluffs is closed at the Union Boulevard overpass while police investigate.
The death marks the second pedestrian death in less than a week in Colorado Springs.
On Tuesday, Edward G. Montelongo, a 55-year-old Colorado Springs man, was killed in a hit-and-run crash.
Colorado Springs police are still searching for the vehicle that was involved. Montelongo was attempting to cross North Academy Boulevard near Village Seven Road just after 9 p.m. when he was struck by a dark-colored four-door sedan, police said. The vehicle did not stop, continuing north on North Academy after the collision. Police ask those with any information about the crash to call 719-444-7000.
Another Colorado Springs man, 69-year-old David R. Hundley, died in a crash early Wednesday.
Police said Hundley was westbound on Briargate Parkway when his Honda hatchback was hit by an Infiniti sedan when he attempted to turn left onto Explorer Drive at about 7 a.m. Police said Hundley was not wearing a seat belt.
On Thursday, two Fort Carson soldiers died after their car collided with a semi-truck on South Academy Boulevard, authorities said.
Matthew Guyon, 19, and Quentin Jones, 21, were killed about 5 a.m. after their Ford sedan sped through a red light and struck the side of a semi-truck at South Academy and East Fountain boulevards, according to Colorado Springs police.
Both men were wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, authorities said.
The driver of the semi-truck was not injured and a third passenger of the sedan was brought to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.
Speed is considered to be a factor in the crash, police said. No charges have been announced and the investigation is ongoing.
A motorcyclist died Sunday in a crash south of downtown Colorado Springs, authorities said.
Police identified him as Daniel Stephenson, 42, of Colorado Springs.
Shortly before 9 p.m., Stephenson was riding his motorcycle eastbound on Cheyenne Boulevard when he struck the median in the roundabout near South Cascade Avenue, according to Colorado Springs police.
Stephenson, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from his motorcycle. Despite life-saving measures from first responders and help provided by passersby, he died on the scene, authorities said.
Monday's fatal crash marks the 15th traffic-related death in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were 18 traffic fatalities in Colorado Springs.