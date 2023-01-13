The pedestrian who was killed by a vehicle in late December has been identified as 40-year-old Tatiana Cooper of Colorado Springs.
The December 23 incident on the 1200 block of South Nevada Ave. involved a vehicle striking Cooper as she had been crossing S. Nevada Avenue midblock.
The vehicle was traveling northbound in the right through lane when Cooper was hit. The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene until officers arrived, according to police.
Emergency personnel arrived on the scene immediately and transferred Cooper to the local hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.
This incident marked the 55th fatal traffic crash of 2022.
Police do not suspect speed nor alcohol or drug consumption a factor in the incident, and do not anticipate making an arrest at this time.