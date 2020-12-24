A pedestrian died after being hit by a vehicle in eastern Colorado Springs Wednesday night, police said.
Colorado Springs police responded to a call around 9:23 p.m. at the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and Galley Road where a vehicle crashed into a pedestrian who was trying to cross the street.
The pedestrian had significant injuries and died at the scene of the crash, police said.
Southbound lanes of North Academy Boulevard were closed for several hours, as well as both directions of Galley Road.
The crash is under investigation, police said.