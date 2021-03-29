The El Paso County Coroner's Office identified a pedestrian killed in a traffic accident near downtown Colorado Springs on Wednesday.
The intersection of South Tejon Street and East Las Vegas Street was shut down after 49-year-old Jerry Flores was hit by a semi truck around 9 a.m., police said.
A flatbed turned south onto South Tejon from East Las Vegas with a green light when Flores tried to cross South Tejon from the west side of the street to the east side against the walk sign. The semi hit Flores and pulled him under the wheels of the vehicle, police said.
Flores was dead when police arrived, officers said.
He was the fourth pedestrian killed in the city during 2021, police said.
The El Paso County Coroner's Office and Colorado Springs police are asking for the public's help finding Flores' family to notify them after extensive searches for relatives elicited no results.
Police encouraged anyone who know Flores' next of kin to call officers at 719-444-7000 or the Coroner’s Office at 719-390-2450.