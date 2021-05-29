A crash on Interstate 25 left a pedestrian dead Saturday afternoon, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
The collision reportedly took place just before 12:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the interstate, near the Widefield/Security exit. The vehicle that hit the pedestrian remained on the scene.
The left southbound lane of I-25 was closed at the South Academy Boulevard exit, according to Colorado Department of Transportation. Motorists are advised to use caution, be on the lookout for emergency crews, and expect heavy delays.
The state patrol did not release the name of the pedestrian and said investigators are trying to determine why the person was on the freeway at the time of the crash.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.