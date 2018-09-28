A pedestrian was killed in a crash on South Tejon and East Las Animas streets early Friday.
Tejon is closed between Las Animas and East Fountain Boulevard.
Just before 6:30 a.m., a man driving a white mini van north on Tejon Street struck and killed a unidentified man walking in the street.
The driver will not be cited.
This is the 39th traffic fatality this year, tying last year's total.
Previously, Colorado Springs police said 2017 set a record for the number of traffic fatalities. Further data analysis completed this week confirmed that in 1986, the city saw 43 traffic deaths, said Colorado Springs police spokesman Lt. Howard Black.
"One fatality is too many," Black said. "Every fatality is avoidable, so we need to be more careful as drivers, pedestrians, bicyclists and motorcyclists."